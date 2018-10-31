Sheffield City Council: ‘Travellers have assured us it is their intention to only stay for a few days’, ​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Travellers who set up an illegal campsite at a Sheffield park have been asked to vacate the land following complaints from residents.

Caravans arrived at Hillsborough Park on Tuesday afternoon at the Parkside Road car park.

Cabinet member for communities and neighbourhoods Jim Steinke said this afternoon: “We have visited Hillsborough Park and spoken to the group of French travellers who are currently staying in the car park on Parkside Road.

“We have explained that they do not have authorisation to occupy the land and are currently trespassing and will need to vacate the land – and they have assured us it is their intention to only stay for a few days.

“We are providing them with bin bags so they can leave the park in a suitable condition and have carried out checks because there are children on the site.

“We will keep monitoring the situation to ensure they do move off the land and we do not expect park users to be affected. We are having discussions with Sheffield Wednesday about match day parking arrangements.

“We will carry out a further visit tomorrow and make further checks over the coming days to ensure they have vacated the site as soon as possible.”

South Yorkshire Police said officers have attended but there are ‘no reports of crime at the moment’.

The force said officers will continue to monitor the situation.

