Sheffield city centre road now to reopen tomorrow after burst water main

Workers repairing a Sheffield city centre road after a burst water main saw it crack now say they hope to reopen it tomorrow.

Yorkshire Water originally said Tenter Street would remain closed until Friday but a spokesman confirmed it hoped to have it reopened 'by close of play on Tuesday'.

The closure is in place between the junction with West Bar and Broad Lane while repairs are carried out.

Around 1,700 properties around West Bar and Street were left without water on Sunday following a burst near the Hilton Hotel.

The spokesman apologised for any inconvenience caused.