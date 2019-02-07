Have your say

Strada in Sheffield city centre has announced it will be closing its doors due to an ‘increasingly compeitive market’.

The Leopold Square restaurant was one of just eight restaurants to survive after the chain announced a string of closures in January 2018.

Leopold Square.

Strada closed 11 brances in England and Wales blaming ‘disappointing trading and rising costs’.

The Sheffield site survived the closures along with a number in London as well as restaurants in Portsmouth and Cambridge.

However, the chain has now announced it will be closing its Sheffield store, leaving just four remaining across England.

Strada said they regretted having to close the Sheffield restaurant and thanked their ‘loyal guests’ for their support and custom over the years/

A Strada spokesperson said: “Following a comprehensive review, it is with regret that we have made the decision to close Strada Sheffield.

“Closing this much loved restaurant has been an extremely difficult decision for us.

“However, an increasingly competitive market, with recent increases in rents and rates, have made it very difficult to operate profitably.

“We are incredibly grateful to the wonderful teams and loyal guests who have kept this restaurants going in a difficult trading environment.

“We appreciate that this will be a tough time for our team members and our immediate focus is to provide them with the support that they need.”

Earlier this week, Marco’s New York Italian restaurant announced they would also be closing after seven years in Sheffield.