Sheffield city centre: Mystery disappearance of Covid memorial garden gates on Barker's Pool
Mystery around the disappearance of gates to a city centre garden has been cleared up by Sheffield City Council.
Star readers raised concerns after the gates to Balm Green Garden vanished. The site on Barker’s Pool is home to the city’s permanent Covid memorial.
Sheffield City Council said they were removed after a vehicle crashed into a gate post. They are in storage and will be replaced after the post is fixed.
