Sheffield city centre machete attack suspect’s court case adjourned

A man has appeared in court charged with carrying out a machete attack in Sheffield city centre.

Daouda Sy, 21, of Wensley Street, Grimesthorpe, appeared at Sheffield Crown Court this morning charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and possession of a machete, without lawful authority.

Police at the scene outside McDonald's, High Street, Sheffield. Picture: Chris Etchells.

Sy appeared via video link and spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth and nationality during the brief hearing.

He is charged with carrying out an attack on a 47-year-old man near the McDonald’s restaurant on High Street earlier this year.

Emergency services were called to the McDonald's restaurant, on High Street, at around 9.30am on January 31.

A police cordon was put in place outside the restaurant for a number of hours and the McDonald’s restaurant was also closed for most of the day while officers carried out forensic examinations.

The case was adjourned and he was remanded in custody until his next appearance on April 9.