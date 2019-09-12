Sheffield city centre hotel is offering rooms from just £14.99 this autumn and Christmas
EasyHotel, which is based in High Street, has announced a massive sale with rooms at its UK and Europe hotels from just £14.99.
There are 10,000 discounted rooms up for grabs, for stays between September 29 and January 5, 2020.
The dates are aimed at those looking for a Christmas market getaway, New Year celebrations or Christmas party nights out.
But you have to be quick because the sale ends on September 18.
The £14.99 rooms can be found in Sheffield, Manchester, Milton Keynes, Newcastle, Liverpool, Leeds, Ipswich, Glasgow, and Croydon.
Further afield, you can find €34 (£30.40) rooms in Amsterdam, Rotterdam, and The Hague.