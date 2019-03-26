Sheffield city centre gets a BID spring clean  

Volunteers from Sheffield businesses have completed a litter pick of the city centre, to mark the start of Sheffield BID’s Spring Clean.

More than 50 volunteers from 13 Sheffield businesses collected 50 of bags of rubbish during the litter pick, organised by Sheffield BID’s Clean Team.

The BID Spring Clean is an annual event, which sees volunteers from local businesses take on a day of cleaning action, joined by Sheffield BID’s Clean Team - a specialist graffiti removal team which provides a free graffiti removal service to Sheffield BID levy payers - and the Street Rangers, a team of street cleaners who undertake a daily morning round to clear the city centre of mess left by rough sleepers and late night revellers.

Diane Jarvis, Sheffield BID manager, said: “Sheffield BID is committed to making Sheffield city centre cleaner for those who live and work here and leave a lasting positive impression on visitors to the city.

“Our city centre litter pick has become an annual event which marks six weeks of additional cleaning by Sheffield BID’s street cleaning teams ahead of the warmer months.

“It was fantastic to see so many volunteers from city centre businesses get involved and see 50 bags of rubbish removed from Sheffield’s streets. I would like to say a huge thank you to the staff and businesses who volunteered for the day.”

This year’s participating businesses include McDonalds, John Lewis, Sheffield Futures, South Yorkshire Transport Executive, The Moor, WanDisco, Arm, HSBC, Turner Townsend, Sheffield College, Voluntary Action Sheffield, Sheffield Futures and Sheffield City Centre Residents Action Group.

The event forms part of Keep Britain Tidy’s Great British Spring Clean, a national event which aims to inspire 500,000 people to join forces - in partnership with community organisations, businesses and the government - to collect and safely dispose of litter from our streets, parks and beaches, recycling as much as possible.

During the BID Spring Clean Sheffield BID will remove graffiti from privately owned, commercial properties, free of charge. Landlords and tenants of private commercial properties in the city centre affected by graffiti can email cleanteam@sheffieldbid.com to add their properties to the schedule.