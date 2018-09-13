Sheffield city centre fountain finally restored to working order

A Sheffield city centre fountain is finally back to working order – after spending several years out of service.

The water feature in Howard Street is now back in business after repairs to the structure were carried out by Sheffield City Council.

Running alongside the side of Hallam Park in front of the Sheffield Hallam University’s Owen Building, the colourfully tiled cascade was originally installed in 2005 and welcomed visitors to the city arriving at the railway station.

But it has remained dry for several years and had become caked with dust and leaves with both the top and bottom end of the feature being used by people to dump litter.

The fountain was introduced during pedestrianisation works between Sheaf Square and Arundel Gate which also saw the demolition of The Cossack pub, one of Sheffield’s most popular gay bars.