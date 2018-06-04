Sheffield city centre development plans to be discussed

Have your say

Business leaders will discuss the changing face of Sheffield city centre at a special conference this afternoon.

Speakers at the event will include Nik Hamilton, investment team manager at Sheffield Council, Stuart Harris, director and founder of developer Queensberry, Kellie Hatton, of Sheffield Property Association, John McNulty, programme director of infrastructure at HS2 and Daniel Ladbury, director of estates at Sheffield Hallam University.

Built Environment Networking will host the Sheffield Development Plans 2018 at Cutlers Hall, Sheffield and it is a ticket-only event.