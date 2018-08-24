Sheffield city centre business blames ongoing redevelopment works for closure

A popular Sheffield city centre fast-food outlet has closed its doors for the final time just weeks after its owner said works outside it had seen sales ‘absolutely plummet’.

Richard Golland, owner of burrito Bar The Street Food Chef, said its Pinstone Street branch closed on Friday after the footpath outside it was closed off to pedestrians due to the ongoing Heart of the City II works.

Mr Golland said sales at the branch had 'absolutely plummeted' since works began on the multi-million pound city centre transformation and he had been left with no other option but to close the store.

He said: "There is a fence gone up right in front of our shop all way up Pinstone Street to The Moor. I can see why they've done it because there used to be a temporary crossing on Pinstone Street but it was causing traffic issues.

"But they've actually cut off the pathway to three shops including ours. It's almost amusing actually because there are four signs - one says 'footway closed', another two direct pedestrians to the other footpath and then there is one that says 'businesses open as usual' but no-one can get to us.

"It's really frustrating and sales have absolutely plummeted since the works begun."

Mr Golland thanked all of the store’s customers who he said ‘had been with them from the start’ and added the company’s other branches on Arundel Street and Sharrow Vale Road.

He added: “Luckily we have got other shops that we can go to but it's been hard enough with all the building works anyway."

Coun Mazher Iqbal, cabinet member for business and investment at Sheffield City Council, said: “Barriers have been installed to make sure members of the public are safe while construction works take place at the corner of Pinstone Street, and it is essential that we notify people about this temporary pedestrian diversion.

"Access to the businesses within the barriers remains open but we appreciate that the situation is not ideal for them and we will work with them to look at how we can improve this.

"The walkway will be reopened as soon as it is safely possible.”