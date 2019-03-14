Have your say

Cinema buffs in Sheffield will be celebrating after Sheffield Cineworld announced it would be launching the ScreenX experience.

The 270 degree immersive viewing experience is split over three screens and will be coming to Sheffield Cineworld in April.

Cineworld said that the incredible multi-projection system will arrive in Sheffield in April, just in time for the new ‘Shazam!’ film.

The film will be expanded onto the auditorium’s side walls and the surround sound sensation will leave viewers with a cinema experience like never before.

Sheffield Cineworld said: “With the film extended beyond your peripheral vision, every chase, fight and adventure will engulf, surprise and feel closer than ever. A wonderous experience for children and adults alike.

“Creates the perfect atmosphere for thrillers, fantasies and any adventure in between.”

ScreenX in Sheffield Cineworld

Previous ScreenX movies have included Kingsman: The Golden Circle, Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar's Revenge and King Arthur: Legend of the Sword.

In 2018, Marvel blockbuster Black Panther and Rampage also got the ScreenX treatment.

ScreenX has been installed in 147 screens around the world, including 85 screens at 53 locations in South Korea; 44 screens in China; 4 in the United States; 4 in Turkey; 3 in Switzerland; 2 in France, 2 in Vietnam, Thailand, Japan, and Indonesia.

There are 8 ScreenX theatres located in the UK, including 3 brand new openings.