Sheffield church joins steering group to design new country park

A Sheffield church has joined a steering group that will be responsible for designing the brand new country park on the Waverley development in Rotherham.

Hope City Church has joined the three-year ‘Well North’ project - led by Lord Andrew Mawson and funded by Public Health England – which is designed to build healthy, strong and resilient communities.

The link with Hope City Church comes as plans to relocate the congregation to Waverley and build a 1500-seater facility are well underway.

As well as aiming to develop the routes into education, volunteering, training and employment across the region, Well North also aims to boost physical activity by by being a key partner in the design of the country park on Waverley to give locals more opportunities for leisure and exercise.

Pastor Dave Gilpin said: “We are so excited to be a part of this project.

“We love being part of the community and future of this region, and working together to raise local hopes and dreams is what we are here for.”

The steering group brings together key partners from South Yorkshire Housing Association, Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council, the Clinical Commissioning Group, the AMRC Training entre, Harworth Group plc, plus representatives from local residents and businesses.

Project coordinator Kris Mackay said: “Hope City Church is looking to develop a long-term home as an integral part of the community in Waverley and the surrounding area. This makes them great partners for our work. The church will provide a community hub and brings great experience of supporting small businesses to grow and thrive.”

Hope City Church has services every Sunday at 10am and 5pm at The Megacentre on Bernard Road in Sheffield.

Hope City Church was started in Sheffield 28 years ago, and has congregations across the UK and the world.