Sheffield Church build Mexican family a home in just two days

A team of 13 people from Spa View Community Church in Sheffield aged 3 to 69 went on a 10 day mission trip to Mexico in February this year.

They went out to support a charity called YWAM (Youth with a Mission) who run a project called Homes of Hope, which helps to alleviate poverty in some of the neediest communities in Mexico.

The original house

The team built a house in just 2 days as well as worked in 3 different orphanages, where they carried out maintenance work, played games, did crafts and gave out football shirts donated from Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday.

The family we built a home for was a single Mum of two children who works as a field worker and earns just £40 a week and lived in nothing more than a poorly constructed garden shed. Her new home cost just £6,500 to build and the church were able to raise £10,000 over the year to build the house and were able to give the rest of the money to the other local projects.

Team Leader Chris Jeavons said ‘It’s not very often you get the chance to change someone’s world in just two days but providing this family with a home has done just that. I’m so proud of the team and how hard they worked over the whole trip, I know that not only have they changed people lives but have had their own lives changed by this experience. Our time on earth is valuable and how we spend really does count. Whilst working in the orphanages to be able to see the absolute joy on the children’s faces when they received their shirts donated by Sheffield United and Wednesday was simply priceless.’

Chris will be leading another team out there in 2019 where they aim to build 2 houses next time round

A visit to an orphanage

or vist the just giving page to donate.

https://www.justgiving.com/campaigns/charity/spaviewcommunitychurch/homesofhope19

Work begins on the house