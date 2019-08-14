Sheffield Christmas Market won't be same this year as Sleigh Bar makes shock announcement

For the team behind the popular outdoor pub at the top of Fargate has announced it will no longer be attending the market where it has attracted thousands of drinkers every Christmas for the last six years.

In a post on Facebook, managers said that they had withdrawn from taking part in the Christmas market because of the event’s organisers.

It said: “The Sleigh Bar has a sad announcement to make.

Sheffield Christmas Market will be missing the Sleigh Bar this year.

“We are very sorry to have to announce we will no longer be attending Sheffield Christmas Market due to the organisers of the event, Percival Events and Markets.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank each and every one of our customers old and new for your loyal support over the past six years - you have watched our family run bar grow from to strength to strength – your custom as been greatly appreciated.”

The annual festive extravaganza draws in visitors from all over the region and has grown in size in recent years, with the outdoor bar – selling mulled wine, beer and other festive treats becoming one of the most popular attractions.

The statement continued: “A thank you to the customers who came in from word of mouth from their friends, a thank you to those who used us for a meeting point on your fun nights out.

“To all you Christmas shoppers who would pop in for a warm mulled wine and a hot chocolate with your families.

“To the Christmas works parties - sometimes you would start your night in here or even finish your night – either way we loved to see you all enjoy yourself getting into the festive spirit.

“But mostly to the ones who became our friends - you would call in to say hello whilst setting the bar up and we could see how happy you were to see us back in the city again.

“To all of you, you know who you are. We have enjoyed serving you all and loved getting to know you.

“We worked hard at providing a service to entertain the lovely people of Sheffield and surrounding areas and I hope we exceeded that experience