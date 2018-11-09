Sheffield Christmas Market 2018: Sleigh Bar and market dates, opening times, food, drink and events

Have your say

Sheffield is set to be transformed into a winter wonderland as the much-loved Christmas market returns to the city.

Last month, Sheffield Council approved an application seeking permission to site log cabins on Fargate, in the Peace Gardens, Tudor Square, around Sheffield Town Hall, and in Barker’s Pool.

Last year's Christmas market in Sheffield city centre.

The market has grown from a handful of cabins on the main shopping area of Sheffield to an entire Christmas experience of 50 cabins.

So, ahead of the return of the Sheffield Christmas Market, this is everything you need to know.

When is the Sheffield Christmas Market?

Sheffield Christmas Markets are open from Thursday, November 15 to Monday, December 24.

Where is the Sheffield Christmas Market?

The log cabins can be found up Fargate, with bars in the Peace Gardens and Tudor Squares and continuing to Sheffield Town Hall and Barker’s Pool.

What time does the Christmas Market open and shut?

The Christmas markets will be open from 10am to 8pm every day.

What is there to do at the Sheffield Christmas Market?

There will be a vast array of gifts for all the family plus food, drink and plenty of other attractions.

Shoppers this year can expect 50 separate huts and chalets.

What does the Sheffield Christmas Market sell?

There’s a huge range of products on sale from jewellery to clothing, seasonal food and drink to ornaments and novelties, toys, sweets and much, much more.

For anyone fancying a festive tipple, the Sleigh Bar will be open for business as usual.

When will Santa be at the Sheffield Christmas Market?

Families can meet Santa Claus at Santas Grotto. The grotto gives youngsters a chance to meet Santa himself with a photo opportunity and top quality gifts for every child.

What else is at the Christmas Market?

The highly-acclaimed THOR's tipi bar will be making its welcome return on Thursday, November 22 and will be running to New Year's Eve. The bar is formed from two linked canvas tipis, festooned with lighting and decked out with wooden tables and benches, cosy furs and an open fire pit. An outdoor heated area will allow customers to soak up the festival atmosphere whilst watching the hustle and bustle around them.

How much does the Christmas Market cost

Entry into the market is completely free!