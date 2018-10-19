It might still be October but the holidays are coming and Sheffield will once again be transformed into a winter wonderland with the return of the much-loved Christmas market.

Sheffield Council has approved an application seeking permission to site log cabins on Fargate, in the Peace Gardens, Tudor Square, around Sheffield Town Hall, and in Barker’s Pool.

Last year's Christmas market in Sheffield city centre.

The application, made by the council’s city centre management team, said the market would be set up from November 15, 2018 to January 2, 2019.

It also showed planned opening times of between 10am and 8pm every day.

The wooden cabins will be in place throughout the festive season – with a vast array of gifts for all the family, plus food, drink and the chance to enjoy a Christmas tipple.

Planning bosses have also granted permission for four days before and after the event to set up and remove the cabins and market.