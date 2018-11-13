Sheffield Christmas lights switch on 2018: Warnings of disruption and diversions for bus passengers

Bus passengers in Sheffield are being warned ahead of diversions and disruptions ahead of this weekend’s Christmas lights switch on.

The switch will be flicked on the city’s festive illuminations on Sunday and Travel South Yorkshire has urged those travelling to the event to be aware of diversions during the switch on.

Here's what you need to know about bus disruption in Sheffield this weekend

Leopold Street and Pinstone Street will be temporarily closed to traffic for the event which will be taking place in and around the Peace Gardens from 11am to 8.30pm.

Diversions for the following services are as follows:

1, 1a, 30a, 35, 75, 76, 81, 82, 83, 86, 88, 97, 98, 135a: from the Castlegate (old market) area along Arundel Gate (serving bus stop AG9) towards The Moor instead of High Street and Pinstone Street.

51, 52, 52a, 95, 120: from West Street along Carver Street, Charter Row, Fitzwilliam Gate, Cumberland Street and Eyre Street.

Entry to the event is free and will include music, children’s TV characters, choirs, entertainment and the annual Christmas Market will also be in full swing.