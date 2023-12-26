The Lioness walked around the wards, met children and parents and shared Christmas wishes.

England footballer Lucy Bronze brought happiness, cuddles and gifts to youngsters in Sheffield Children’s Hospital at Christmas.

Lucy visited on behalf of charity When You Wish Upon A Star and helped distribute 60 gifts she donated to children staying over the holidays.

Lioness Lucy Bronze, fourth from right, at Sheffield Children's Hospital.

The Lioness walked around the wards, met children and parents and shared Christmas wishes.

She said: "It brings me immense joy to contribute in any way I can to families who have endured such challenging times, particularly during Christmas when many of us cherish moments with our families.

“I can only imagine the strength it takes for parents to remain positive and resilient for their children facing such daunting illnesses. The hospital endeavours to allow children home for Christmas, but for those unable to do so, it became crucial for me to spread festive cheer.

“The When You Wish Upon a Star charity plays a vital role in providing relief to children and their families, granting wishes and creating joyful memories that offer a respite from the life-threatening illnesses they confront. I am truly honoured to be a part of this meaningful cause."

Emma-Kate Wyrley-Birch of When You Wish Upon a Star, said: "Facilitating Lucy's visit to Sheffield Children's Hospital on Christmas Eve was truly heart-warming. As a charity committed to granting wishes for children battling life-threatening or terminal illnesses, witnessing the impact on families spending Christmas in the hospital was incredibly special.