Sheffield Children's and Tutum Medical shortlisted for the 2023 HSJ Digital Awards

A Bedside Equipment Alarm Monitoring System has been shortlisted for an award after being developed in Sheffield.

Beams - connecting patients and nurses

The multi-award-winning BEAMS system was developed for and with Sheffield Children's by Tutum Medical Ltd, in response to the trust identifying a risk to staff wellbeing/patient safety that would occur as wards moved to a new-build single-bed room structure.

BEAMS enables nurses to significantly improve response times to critical bedside alarms and is the only acoustic solution which listens for medical device alarms and notifies staff of the source and urgency of the alarm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has been shortlisted for a Health Service Journal digital award.

Susan Ievers, head of nursing at Sheffield Children's, said: "It's a great reflection on the partnership we have built with Tutum Medical Ltd and how well the BEAMS system has been introduced across our wards.

"Thank you to our dedicated colleagues on the wards who have been instrumental in making this happen. It's also another step on our digital journey, which will continue to ensure that we can provide compassionate care for our patients and their families."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Susan was matron at Sheffield Children's and came up with the idea to integrate the systems to improve nurses' ability to respond to alarms, before moving into her current role as head of nursing.

Paul Rawlinson, managing director of Tutum, said: "This is fantastic news and credit to everyone involved in producing and implementing this highly innovative digital solution to solve what is a major problem in hospitals across the country.

"The BEAMS system is currently cutting alarm response time by up to 95%, considerably lowering alarm fatigue and enhancing staff availability to serve important patients effectively."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In its opening year, the HSJ Digital Awards aims to shine a light on the outstanding efforts and achievements that individuals and teams across the digital sector deliver on a daily basis.

HSJ editor Alastair McLellan, adds: "On behalf of all my colleagues, it gives me great pleasure to congratulate Sheffield Children's and Tutum Medical on being shortlisted as a finalist in the category of 'Enhancing Workforce Engagement, Productivity and Wellbeing through Digital.'