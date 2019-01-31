Sheffield children to take part in school sleepover to raise money for homeless

Students at a Sheffield school are set to take part in a sleepover on school premises to raise money for the homeless.

Around 30 year 6 students and eight staff from Mundella Primary in Norton Lees will be sleeping over at their school on February 8 in a bid to raise money for Cathedral Archer Project, a charity based in the city centre who support homeless people.

The idea originated from a group of girls in the class who, after visiting the city centre over the festive period in which the weather was particularly cold, took an interest in how they could help those living on the streets.

So, arriving back after Christmas they went to headteacher Will Smith who welcomed the idea, and then approached Cathedral Archer Project for suggestions of how they could raise money.

Deciding on the sleep over they set about planning the event encouraging the wider community and parents to also get involved by donating items which could help the homeless in colder months such as hats, gloves, scarves and sleeping bags.

Every child has been responsible for getting sponsorship, needing at least one sponsor each, in hopes of raising as much money as they can for the charity.

After finishing their school day at 20 past three, the children – aged between 10 and 11 – will head home before returning at 7pm in preparation for the night ahead in the school hall.

Throughout the evening there will be a host of activities such as marshmallow toasting and games, but all technology such as phones will be banned.

Will Smith, headteacher of Mundella Primary School, said: “I am very proud of them. They are so pleased they have been able to do it. They are passionate in raising the money, and getting the donations for of the things like scarves and gloves which will help the homeless.”

Emily Bowes, Marketing and Development, Cathedral Archer Project, said: “It is really special when a school group decides to support the project. We really appreciate all the fundraising and donations we receive but we also realise that raising the awareness and support for homeless people will hopefully help us get closer to a world where no-one is homeless.”