Sheffield children hold further protests in city centre over climate change
Sheffield students are holding another protest to persuade the Government to take emergency action on climate change.
Children have gathered outside the City Hall with banners standing against the ‘destruction of their future’.
This is the third protest of its kind in Sheffield.
Lecturers and staff at Sheffield City College are also gathering at the college to reflect on climate change.
They will listen to readings from scientists and activists and reflect on what can be done to avert climate and ecological catastrophe.
UCU rep Graham Wroe commented "At college, we are preparing our students for the future. They will become engineers, hairdressers, caterers, plumbers, mechanics, IT personnel, beauticians and health workers.
“Some of our students are training in animal care but we are now in the sixth mass extinction, with up to 200 species going extinct every day. The sad fact is that there are no jobs on a dead planet.
“We all need to do more to make our lifestyle planet-friendly, but most of all we need big employers and the Government to start to make drastic changes so that our emissions can be reduced.”
The United Nations have said that emissions must be at least be halved by 2030.