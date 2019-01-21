Sheffield chicken restaurant closes after being 'locked out' of its Ecclesall road store

A popular Sheffield chicken restaurant on Ecclesall Road has been forced to close after being locked out of their Ecclesall Road store.

Lucky Fox took to Instagram this weekend to update its disappointed customers that the store would be closed due to a dispute with their landowner.

The owners of the American style diner revealed that they had been ‘locked out’ of their Ecclesall Road restaurant by the new landowners due to a ‘clause in the contract’.

Lucky Fox have stressed that their Division Street site remains open during this ‘horrible time’ while they seek a solution to the dispute.

The diner posted: “Hi everyone - quick update on our Ecclesall are store. Basically the building was bought by a new owner a couple of months back and they’ve used a clause in the contract to lock us out.

“Looks like we might be taking them to court we are currently exploring our options. We will keep everyone updated during this horrible time for us.

Luck Fox Restaurant on Ecclesall road

“In the mean time. So all of our staff can get paid and we keep this awesome group together, our Division Street store will now be open till 9pm Mon-Sat immediately!

“If you can support, come see us in the evenings on Division Street we would really appreciate seeing you guys!”

Lucky Fox opened their second restaurant in Sheffield in the summer of 2017, specialising in serving fried chicken, following the success of their Division Street store.

However, the building was put up for sale in March last year with an asking price of £375,000.

Despite this, the owners clarified that the restaurant would remain open as it had a long-term nine-year lease in place.

Chad Beach, general manager, said: "The building is up for sale. But Lucky Fox will be staying. We have a long lease so no change will be happening.

"We're very happy to continue to grow here, and the customers we are having have been amazing.”