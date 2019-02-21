Sheffield cheerleading squad on the search for members

A Sheffield young people’s cheer leading squad is recruiting for 2019.

Sheffield Eagles Rugby League dance team the Eagle-etts is on the search for girls aged 6 to 10 to join the squad.

The group of 15 trains once a week to learn new dances and stunts to entertain the crowds and cheer on the teams at matches.

Julie Goosey took over the group in 2011.

She said: “The team also attends other events such as the Rugby League Summer Bash in Blackpool where they perform on field and Jump Inc.

“The girls also perform at Sheffield VIP open day and the This Girl Can Netball event, as well as community galas and events such as The Goldenhar, Make a wish-a-wish, Sheffield Marathons, Great Britain Ice Hockey Cheerleaders and many more.”

No experience is required to join the team.

To join or find out more contact ‘Sheffield Eagle-etts’ on Facebook or email info@sheffieldeagles.com.