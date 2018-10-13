Sheffield charity which provides meals to elderly issues urgent appeal after freezer stops working 

A charity which delivers food to elderly people across Sheffield has issued an urgent appeal for a FREEZER – after their own stopped working meaning loads of meals have defrosted.

Sheffield Churches Council for Community Care tweeted a video yesterday showing how a problem with their freezer had caused stocks of ready meals to defrost.

They were intended for elderly people who have just left hospital – and the charity urged anyone with a replacement freezer to come forward fast so they can still meet deliveries.

The charity tweeted: “Oh no! Our freezer has stopped working and defrosted all the emergency ready meals that we take out to older people who have been discharged from hospital with no food!

“Looking for a freezer if anyone has one they wish to donate #Helpsheffield.”

You can help by contacting the charity on 0114 250 5293.