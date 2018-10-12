Sheffield charity to hold remembrance event for baby loss awareness

A neonatal death and stillbirth charity in Sheffield will be hosting an event for those impacted by the loss of a baby before, during or shortly after birth, to mark the end of Baby Loss Awareness week.

Baby Loss Awareness Week runs from October 9 to 15, to raise awareness of an issue that affects thousands of families in the UK each year.

Sheffield Sands will be hosting their annual Wave Of Light ceremony on Monday

And to conclude the week, Sheffield Sands will be hosting a Wave Of Light event which invites those affected by the devastation of baby loss to join in remembrance of those babies that were taken too soon.

At 7pm local time, families from Sheffield and the surrounding areas will join others from across the globe and light a candle as an act of remembrance.

READ MORE: Top children’s author Andy Stanton tells of plans for musical theatre version of his Mr Gum books

People are also invited to join in by sharing their images online, to create a digital Wave of Light using the hashtag #WaveOfLight on social media.

Families will be asked to light a candle in remembrance

Sheffield Sands was officially launched last year by a group of like minded parents and is part of the national Sands stillbirth and neonatal death charity.

The formation of the group plugged a gap in South Yorkshire, and whilst they are branded ‘Sheffield’, they offer support for people in Barnsley, Rotherham, Doncaster and Worksop too.

Simon Cowan, secretary of Sheffield Sands said: “It’s not like a civil service, there is no eulogy and anyone can come along. We ask on Facebook beforehand for the names of the babies that have been lost so we can light candles at the end of the service in memory.

“There will be readings and moments of silence. It can give people a bit of solace. People can also get involved in Sands if they want, we’ll be milling about during the service but it also give people the ability to be anonymous and remember their loss.

“They don’t have to speak, there is no active participation.

READ MORE: Cafe chain Patisserie Valerie warns it is on brink of collapse

“There will be readings from parents, and my daughter is speaking, it’s a family event grandparents can come along too. For some it is a point of closure and it can provide some people with peace. It is a safe place and a safe environment.

Last year, Sheffield City Hall lit up blue and pink in support of Baby Loss, and this year Meadowhall will be doing the same.

Anyone wanting to talk about the event, or has any concerns can contact Sheffield Sands via their Facebook page.

Anyone who has been affected by baby loss is invited to attend this years event which will be held at Kenwood Hall, Nether Edge from 6:45pm on October 15.

READ MORE: ‘Things have changed’ Sheffield Council slam social care report

Sheffield Sands also host monthly support groups with trained counsellors for families who have experienced loss.

Simon added: “Parents can sit with them, some sit in silence others talk and use it as a support mechanism. There is not cut off time for grief. We have families that have lost a baby a few months ago, or those who have experienced loss 34 years ago.”

They also host Sunshine and Rainbows, at the Virgin Money Lounge in Sheffield, a family event to allow the brothers and sisters in the families who have experienced loss to get together and play.

Further details of the Wave Of Light event, or other events can be found on the Sheffield Sands Facebook page.