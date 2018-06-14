Sheffield charity needs your help to find thieves who stole vital equipment

A charity has appealed for help to catch the thieves who stole vital equipment used by volunteers to maintain Sheffield's picturesque countryside.

The Steel Valley Project has helped keep Stocksbridge, Bradfield and the Upper Don looking their best for 30 years, while improving access to the great outdoors there for residents and visitors.

Fox Valley Way in Stocksbridge where the Steel Valley Project's volunteers were working when the strimmers were stolen

This week, two strimmers used by its dedicated band of volunteers were stolen, disrupting their hard work to look after local walking routes.

The charity said volunteers were working on Fox Valley Way in Stocksbridge on Tuesday afternoon when the Stihl strimmers, with the model numbers FS130 & FS400, were pinched between 1.15pm and 1.25pm.

It believes they were taken by two men in their early 20s who were driving a silver Toyota RAV4.

"Please keep your eye out for the strimmers - they will be difficult for us to replace and are used regularly at this time of year to help keep local rights of way in good condition," said the charity.

"If you have any information, please call police on 101, quoting incident number 4521 of June 12."