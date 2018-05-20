Sheffield charity in funding plea for young people’s mental health and wellbeing zone

A Sheffield charity is looking for support to help create a vital health and wellbeing zone for young people.

Sheffield Futures wants to create the new zone at its building, Star House, on Division Street as part of its Door 43 service, which provides support for 13 to 25-year-olds with mental health challenges.

The entrance as it is now

Work on phase one of the zone is due to begin soon, but charity bosses are looking for match funding to help them complete the second phase.

Sheffield Future chief executive, Gail Gibbons, said: "We will soon begin work on phase one of a new health and wellbeing zone for young people, based at Sheffield Futures’ city centre venue Star House.

"Sheffield Futures has received incredibly generous grant funding from the Department of Health and we are looking for match-funding to complete the full build.

"We have seen very encouraging results from Door 43 so far and it’s really heartening to see the positive impact we’re having on the mental health and emotional wellbeing of Sheffield’s young people.’

An image of what the entrance area will look like

"We know that young people can be put off accessing mental health services as they associate these environments with the stress and anxiety that is often fuelling their issues.

The zone will offer a safe and welcoming space for young people to talk about their feelings and access early preventative support in a neutral environment.

Gail added: "We are reaching out to the business community to help us deliver this much needed resource for young people in Sheffield who need it most."

Door 43 integrates a range of health and wellbeing support under one roof, giving young people the flexibility they need in terms of access to different specialist support services such as counselling and other psychological therapies, awareness and advice work, health clinics, signposting and mechanisms for referral for those who require specialist mental health assessment.

Part of Star House which will be transformed

Darren Jenks, a young person who has accessed Door 43, said: "Door43 is a place I can go and offload about what has happened in my week.

"I don’t feel judged by the staff; they are all so easy to talk to. I feel like having that space every week makes a massive difference to my mood.

“When I’ve got loads of stuff going on in my head, I can book in to see someone at Door43 and they help me to make sense of it all and we can make a plan together and I feel so much better.”

Anyone interested in discussing how they can offer financial or other support should contact Tash Bright at Sheffield Futures on 0114 2018647 or email marketing@sheffieldfutures.org.uk