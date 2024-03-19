Sheffield charity, Ignite Imaginations, celebrates its 20th Anniversary with community celebration!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The speakers included the charities founder Roanna Heller, past chair of the board Oliver Mantell, artist Laura Page, and participant Aisha Jones. Ignite Imaginations CEO Luisa Golob also shared her memories.

As Sheffield’s visual arts organisation, Ignite Imaginations also delivered creative activities at the event. Selected in partnership with communities to unlock new experiences and skills, Ignite Imaginations artists led mug design, coaster creating and paint dragging, and a member from the organisation's creative community welcomed all participants to create a collaborative banner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Roanna Heller, who founded the organisation, formerly known as Art in the Park said: “I really want to encourage anyone who has an idea or a dream to reach out to different communities and organizations, and maybe your idea will find the start it needs.”

Ignite Imaginations 20th Anniversary Celebrations!

Luisa Golob, CEO of Ignite Imaginations said: “Thank you so much for everyone that came to our 20th birthday celebrations. It was such a warm and welcoming night full of people from all parts of our history. We are all so proud to be part of this community and so grateful for the support and loyalty everyone has shown us over all these years. With special thanks to our amazing speaker’s volunteers, artists and staff who really made the event a success”.