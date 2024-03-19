Sheffield charity, Ignite Imaginations, celebrates its 20th Anniversary with community celebration!
The speakers included the charities founder Roanna Heller, past chair of the board Oliver Mantell, artist Laura Page, and participant Aisha Jones. Ignite Imaginations CEO Luisa Golob also shared her memories.
As Sheffield’s visual arts organisation, Ignite Imaginations also delivered creative activities at the event. Selected in partnership with communities to unlock new experiences and skills, Ignite Imaginations artists led mug design, coaster creating and paint dragging, and a member from the organisation's creative community welcomed all participants to create a collaborative banner.
Roanna Heller, who founded the organisation, formerly known as Art in the Park said: “I really want to encourage anyone who has an idea or a dream to reach out to different communities and organizations, and maybe your idea will find the start it needs.”
Luisa Golob, CEO of Ignite Imaginations said: “Thank you so much for everyone that came to our 20th birthday celebrations. It was such a warm and welcoming night full of people from all parts of our history. We are all so proud to be part of this community and so grateful for the support and loyalty everyone has shown us over all these years. With special thanks to our amazing speaker’s volunteers, artists and staff who really made the event a success”.
The event was held on Thursday 14th March 2024, at Channing Hall Sheffield and over £200 was raised through donations at the event. As funding reduces and competition increases, this will help Ignite Imaginations achieve their mission to make creative activities accessible to all. The donations page remains open if anyone would like to still support us to continue to provide free creative activities within marginalised Sheffield communities. Donate here: https://www.igniteimaginations.org.uk/support-us