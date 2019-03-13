Sheffield charity hunt for new home to continue supporting disadvantaged and homeless to get back into work

A Sheffield charity is on the hunt for a new home in which they can continue to support those who are disadvantaged or homeless by boosting their confidence and helping them get back into work.

Everyone Deserves A Chance (EDAC) currently operate out of Staniforth Works in Main Street, Hackenthorpe, but due to an end in the tenancy they are now having to look for a new space.

The non-profit organisation support people living in Sheffield who are suffering with mental health issues such as depression, those who have physical disabilities, are experiencing social isolation, have no life skills or have even been in trouble with the law.

They offer several classes that include art, flower arranging and therapeutic planting in a bid to help others and run a charity shop selling up-cycled items and garden centre to raise the funds they need.

The aim is to get people back into work or give them the skills they need to become self employed, all while helping them get back their own self esteem

EDAC became a registered charity in May 2018, set up by ex-businessman Tony Bower after he suffered a nervous breakdown himself.

Tony said: “All we want to do is make people laugh and smile. I only signed up for a one year lease, and it is my mistake really as I thought we would be fine to renew but the landlord already has someone to take over the rent.

“We work with a number of other charities, and with the homeless through St Ann’s and we also supply plants to Heeley City Farm.

“It is about socialising and getting people out the house. We have some fantastic customers, we don’t ask them for money but we have some people who brings thing in for us to sell with all the money going towards helping local people.

“We also have some fantastic people on board who work with the charity, but nobody takes a wage. We are working at a loss but that doesn’t matter as the work we do is unbelievable.”

Tony said everyone is welcome as the charity provides free tea and coffee for those who may want to chat with the volunteers.

On site EDAC also sell arts and crafts created by people living in Sheffield.

Everyone Deserves A Chance are looking for a new space to house the charity shop, garden centre and work room and are also appealing for more volunteers.

For more information or to get involved phone Tony on 07711043770 or email edacltdsheffield@gmail.com