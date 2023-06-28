Sheffield charity brings together the creative community for an inspiring conference.

Every year, Ignite Imaginations hold a conference to bring together the arts community in Sheffield, to explore a topic relevant to the creative sector.

Ignite Imaginations Conference 2022

This year the conference is ‘The Art of Imagination and Volunteering’.

During this one-day conference, we aim to examine how creative volunteering shapes our lives and inspires new opportunities.

We’ll delve into how uniquely the arts sector and working with creativity and imagination at our hearts can open up excellent experiences for growth, connection and learning on a personal and organisational level.

We’ll hear how volunteering helps arts organisations reach out into our communities, builds careers and supports people to do the unexpected.

This conference is free of charge and open to all.

Featuring insightful talks, activities, group discussions and of course our signature creative workshops.

It is expected to be particularly relevant to individuals in the creative, health, and voluntary sectors, as well as those who are passionate about the arts in Sheffield and seek to network with like-minded individuals.

Luisa Golob, CEO of Ignite Imaginations said: “We’re so passionate about connecting people, we’re delighted be bringing together the creative community in Sheffield for this event.

"We have a fabulous line-up of inspiring speakers from the across the UK who will share real-life stories and examples and their journeys in the arts sector.

The conference takes place on Tuesday, July 11, at Post Hall Gallery at Sheffield Hallam University and will comprise a series of insightful talks, followed by group discussions and of course, the opportunity to get creative with some participatory art.

The speakers include Geo Law, Mural Artist and Illustrator, presenting "The Power of Trying". Amer Sarai, Head of Community Engagement, Kala Sangam Arts Centre, Bradford presenting "Survival Secrets". Diandra McCalla, Creative Producer, Birmingham Opera Company presenting "Open Doors: Some Thoughts on Volunteers and Inclusion." Mahboobeh Rajabi, Creative Producer, Community Arts North West, presenting “How effective is creative community engagement and volunteering, at changing lives?” and Rosamaria Cisneros, Associate Professor, Dancer, Choreographer, Dance Historian & Critic will be our Compere for the day.

The conference starts at 9.30am and is supported by Arts Council England, VAS and Sheffield Hallam University.