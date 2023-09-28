Do you believe Sheffield can be the best place in the UK to run a successful and sustainable business? Are you a big thinker or a change-maker that can help us on our journey?

Sheffield Chamber of Sheffield is looking for people with experience across all sectors and industries to help it shape the region in 2024.

The Chamber is primarily looking for people to join its Chamber Council and play a leading role in supporting the city.

Chamber Council is a team of committed volunteers who represent Chamber members and the wider Sheffield business community. They support the board and executives in shaping the future activities and policy of the Chamber.

Louisa Harrison-Walker

Made up of 30 members, the Council plays an active role in engaging with key stakeholders. Each member is expected to sit for a term of three years, which means each year, there is an opportunity for more new members to get involved in supporting Sheffield to become a better place to live and work.

Council meetings take place six times a year on a bi-monthly basis at different locations across the city, with other additional meetings and events throughout the year that Council members are invited to attend.

At times, these representatives will be called upon for their opinion, feedback, or comment as the voice of Sheffield’s business community.

Not only do Council members bring with them their own networks to help support the Chamber and its membership team, but members can also expand their networks further, develop board-like experience, and make a difference in Sheffield by getting involved.

Faaiza Ramji

As Sheffield Chamber of Commerce looks to become the strongest Chamber in the UK, it is also looking to expand its board with another a financially focussed Non-Executive Director.

Are you ACCA qualified (or equivalent) and could you use your financial background to strengthen the Sheffield Chamber of Commerce board?

The non-executive director will also be a part of the board for a three-year term, attending six yearly board meetings, reviewing 12 board papers, and appearing at meetings where a NED presence is required.

Faaiza Ramji, non-executive director of Sheffield Chamber of Commerce, said: “This position is a real opportunity to be involved in an organisation that has huge aspirations for its team, membership, and the city region. You can be a part of its collaborative success.”

Louisa Harrison-Walker, chief executive of Sheffield Chamber of Commerce, said:

“Chamber board and Council play a pivotal role in helping us lead the way in making Sheffield the best place for business in the UK.

“As a community of people who have generously chosen to give their time to make the city a better place to live and work, their efforts ensure that Sheffield Chamber continues to represent the needs of businesses in our region.

“By encouraging new members to join our council or our board, we can ensure that we continue to diversify our experiences, learn new things from each other, and ensure our activities are up to date with the needs of Sheffield businesses, not just for the future, but right now.”

For more than 150 years, Sheffield Chamber of Commerce has supported, connected, and represented local businesses of all sizes in Sheffield with an aim to lead the way in making the city the best place in the UK to start, grow and run a successful and sustainable business.