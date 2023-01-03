Sheffield’s landmark central library has been closed this morning – due to a power cut.

Notices were displayed on the main wooden doors at the entrance to the door, informing people it has had to close due to a power cut.

Services available from the building include the Sheffield Information Service and a wide range of library sections, such as arts, sports, business, technology and local studies, as well as public internet access.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The grade two listed building dates back to the early 1930s, and in 2017, it was claimed that there were plans to sell the building because of repairs that were needed on the building.

Sheffield’s landmark central library has been closed this morning – due to a power cut.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The notice on the door stated: “Due to a power cut, this building is temporarily closed until further notice. We are so sorry for any disappointment and inconvenience caused. Local libraries are open as normal.”

The libraries service added on social media they hoped to re-open this afternoon. Sheffield Council this afternoon confirmed it has now re-opened.

Advertisement Hide Ad