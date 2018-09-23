Sheffield Centertainment murder inquiry: Police conduct land searches as investigation continues

Officers have been conducting land searches around Valley Centertainment in Sheffield following a fatal attack at the complex on Friday night.

At around 9:20pm on September 21, police were called to reports of fighting and a man being assaulted outside the Cineworld cinema.

Police Search teams at work in land around the edge of Centertainment

A man, believed to be in his 20s, was taken to the Northern General Hospital, where he was sadly pronounced dead.

Formal identification and a forensic post-mortem examination are yet to take place.

Police have moved to reasaure members of the public that it was an 'isolated' attack, and police patrols have been stepped up in the area.

Detectives investigating the death are also appealing for anyone with dash cam footage to come forward.

Six men and one woman were arrested on suspicion of murder.

Anyone with information about the attack should call South Yorkshire police on 101, quoting the incident number 950 of September 21.