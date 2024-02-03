2 . Sean Bean

Sean Bean, pictured here outside Sheffield Town Hall, was born and raised in Handsworth and nearly followed his dad into the steel trade before getting bitten by the acting bug. He has gone on to achieve huge success and great acclaim, with roles in film and TV including Sharpe, GoldenEye, Lord of the Rings and Game of Thrones. The Sheffield United fan also got to live out his boyhood dreams in the football drama When Saturday Comes, filmed in his home city. Photo: Sheffield Newspapers