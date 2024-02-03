News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield celebrities: 13 of the most famous actors from Sheffield including Sean Bean and Dominic West

They include stars from shows including Coronation Street, EastEnders and Call The Midwife

By Robert Cumber
Published 3rd Feb 2024, 05:30 GMT

Sheffield has produced many celebrated actors who have starred in films and TV.

They include household names like Sean Bean, Dominic West and Michael Palin.

But there are many more famous actors from the city who have had big roles in major films and TV shows, including Coronation Street, EastEnders and Call The Midwife, but whose links with Sheffield are not so well known.

How many of these actors from Sheffield do you recognise, and have you seen the movies and TV shows in which they made their names?

1. Richard Coyle

Richard Coyle was born and raised in Sheffield. He made his breakthrough playing Jeff Murdock in the comedy Coupling. He has since appeared in shows include Crossbones, alongside John Malkovich, the Netflix series Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, and Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore Photo: Ian West/PA Wire

2. Sean Bean

Sean Bean, pictured here outside Sheffield Town Hall, was born and raised in Handsworth and nearly followed his dad into the steel trade before getting bitten by the acting bug. He has gone on to achieve huge success and great acclaim, with roles in film and TV including Sharpe, GoldenEye, Lord of the Rings and Game of Thrones. The Sheffield United fan also got to live out his boyhood dreams in the football drama When Saturday Comes, filmed in his home city. Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Elizabeth Henstridge starred as Jemma Simmons in the superhero series Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. She also appeared in the 2022 Apple TV+ thriller Suspicion, alongside Uma Thurman. She was born in Sheffield and attended both Meadowhead School and King Edward VII School.

3. Elizabeth Henstridge

Elizabeth Henstridge starred as Jemma Simmons in the superhero series Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. She also appeared in the 2022 Apple TV+ thriller Suspicion, alongside Uma Thurman. She was born in Sheffield and attended both Meadowhead School and King Edward VII School. Photo: Getty Images for Disney

4. Brian Glover

Bobby Knutt and Brian Glover appear in Babes in the Wood at the Lyceum in 1996 The late Brian Glover, pictured here alongside Bobby Knutt outside the Lyceum Theatre in 1996, was born in Sheffield and worked as a teacher and professional wrestler before becoming an actor. His most famous films include Kes, An American Werewolf in London, and Alien 3. Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

