Sheffield celebrates new drama with Enable US Festival

Sheffield’s Enable US Festival is back with acclaimed new shows.

Performances take place at the University of Sheffield Drama Studio, off Glossop Road, except Michael Pinchbeck’s Concerto, featuring one-handed pianist Nicholas McCarthy, taking place at Firth Hall on April 5.

Kite on Wednesday (March 27) is a poignant play without words inspired by stories like The Snowman.

Michael Sabbaton’s The Turk on Thursday (March 28) is a gripping tale of the world’s first ‘thinking machine’.

Pete McKee meets The League of Gentleman with puppets describes Seaside Terror on Saturday (March 30).

On April 1, Beyond Belief is an innovative physical theatre show that explores what would happen if we could live on through our digital footprint.

As a Tiger in the Jungle (April 4) is a circus show exploring child trafficking.

Unsung on April 6 tells the stories of women written out of history, from Yorkshire writer Lisa Holdsworth (Call the Midwife, Midsummer Murders, Ackley Bridge).

Festival website: www.enableus.group.shef.ac.uk