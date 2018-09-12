Sheffield care home unveils two new units to specialise

A Sheffield care home that cares for adults with complex disabilities has opened two new units specialising in physical health and spinal rehabilitation.

Willowbeck recently completed major refurbishment works over two units and is now set to provide rehabilitation for people living with physical disability and spinal injuries.

Staff also care for those living with complex physical needs and a pathway for mental health rehabilitation in Willowbeck’s new OneCare service, also providing physiotherapy, speech and language therapy and soon to trial neural music therapy at the home.