Sheffield care home put up for sale

A care home which looks after 36 disabled adults in Sheffield is to be sold, the charity which owns it has revealed.

Mickley Hall in Totley is one of 17 homes which will will be put up for sale across the UK by the disability charity Leonard Cheshire. Green Gables care home in Alfreton, Derbyshire is another.

The charity said it was aiming to sell to a ‘high-quality care provider’ to ensure continuity of care for all residents affected by the sales, so that no one will have to find a new home.

They acknowledged, however, that the sale would be ‘worrying’ news for residents and their families, and said that they would be supporting them ‘throughout the process’.

A spokesperson for Leonard Cheshire said: “In 2018 all charities must continue to challenge themselves to make a bigger difference. Leonard Cheshire has set out to reach significantly more disabled people. To make this ambition a reality we have had to make some difficult decisions about some of our services.

“A small minority of our properties are not in the right places with easy access to community amenities and with scope to grow. Other providers are better placed to make long-term investment in these services.

“There is huge unmet need across the country in the support that is available to enable disabled people to live as independently as possible, whatever their ability. Leonard Cheshire must be at the heart of building a more inclusive society. All funds raised from this sale will be invested in the provision of UK community, residential and outreach services.

“We know this is a difficult and worrying time for many, including the residents and their families, and we will be supporting them throughout this process. The continuity and quality of support, and the welfare of all residents is our top priority during this period as we look to secure a new provider.”

After sale, Leonard Cheshire will operate 137 services across the UK of which 87 are registered homes with the CQC and other devolved nation regulators.