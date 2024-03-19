SHEFFIELD CARE HOME PRAISED BY CARE REGULATOR

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The team at Anchor’s Prior Bankcare home on Cherry Tree Roadwas celebrating this week after receiving the accolade.

The CQC’s robust inspection process gives care homes a rating of Outstanding, Good, Requiring Improvement or Inadequate based on five categories. Anchor’s Prior Bank, which cares for 32residents, received high marks in all five categories: safety, effectiveness, care, responsivity, and leadership.

The CQC inspectors were impressed by the friendly and supportive atmosphere of Prior Bank. Inspectors noted that residents had said how safe they felt with staff they knew well, with a resident commenting, “Staff are kind, nothing is too much trouble.”

Inspectors also praised how Prior Bankresidents and their loved ones were happy with their care. Inspectors said relatives ‘made positive comments about the care their family member had received’, with one relative saying, “My relative is safe with the staff. They are well trained, their manner is appropriate, and they seem sensitive to individual’s needs.”

Simone Clover, Manager of Anchor’s Prior Bankcare homewas thrilled that the CQC had recognised the high standards and hard work of her team.

She said: “I’m really happy that the CQC has given us a Good rating. My team and I work incredibly hard to make sure Anchor’s Prior Bank care home is a great place for older people to live. Getting this kind of praise from the CQC is just the sort of recognition they deserve!

“We’re proud of the care we provide, the meals we make with fresh seasonal ingredients and the wide variety of meaningful activities our residents enjoy. We welcome such rigorous inspections and clear ratings so older people, and their families, can judge for themselves which homes are right for them and get the standard of care they deserve.”

Resident Margaret Fairbrother, 83, who has lived at Prior Bank for just over a year now, said: “It’s brilliant that Anchor’s Prior Bank care home has been praised by the CQC, but it doesn’t surprise me! All the staff here are really caring, funny and support me with everything, they make everyone feel like we’re part of one big family and go above and beyond for us all the time! My room is beautiful, and I have decorated this to my liking, with all my belongings from my house, and the food is so fresh and delicious.