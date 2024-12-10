Sheffield care home director issues warning about losing a vital link in the chain of care

Nicola Richards

Palms Row Health Care Ltd has signed up to a letter urging Chancellor Rachel Reeves to consider the profound impact of the proposed tax increases on all those who depend on social care providers.

Nicola Richards, Director of Palms Row Health Care runs two care homes in Sheffield that look after 130 residents. She said:

“Whilst we support the need to increase pay for care workers, the double-whammy of this alongside an increase in National Insurance contributions will leave us having to find around £230,000 to cover our costs.

We are sympathetic to the challenges facing local authorities but we will have to charge them more for each place. The government needs to support councils if they are to fulfil their duty of providing social care.

We deliver an essential public service and the government urgently needs to think about what is going to happen if one link in the vital chain of care is lost. If local authorities cannot pay, then care homes will close and NHS beds will start to fill up with people who no longer need to be in hospital. We have the structures and the skills to provide rehabilitation, nursing and end of life care but if we can’t afford to continue, then care homes could close for good.”