Sheffield car park left under water as flood waters pour in

This is the moment a Sheffield car park was left under water after being deluged with flood water.

By Darren Burke
Thursday, 7th November 2019, 9:58 pm
Updated Friday, 8th November 2019, 12:29 am

The car park underneath Central Quay student accommodation at Kelham Island was breached as torrential rain poured in and flooded the building.

The pictures and video, shared on Twitter by Lucyycp, show an Audi on the edge of the flooding as the waters rise.

The car park at Kelham Island is flooded.