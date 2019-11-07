Sheffield car park left under water as flood waters pour in
This is the moment a Sheffield car park was left under water after being deluged with flood water.
The car park underneath Central Quay student accommodation at Kelham Island was breached as torrential rain poured in and flooded the building.
The pictures and video, shared on Twitter by Lucyycp, show an Audi on the edge of the flooding as the waters rise.