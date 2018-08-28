Sheffield By the Seaside draws to a close

With summer drawing to a close and temperatures slightly cooler, families made the most of the last day of Sheffield By the Seaside.

But the heatwave and scorching hot temperatures will certainly have helped draw in the crowds at this year’s event, which saw the Peace Gardens transformed into a beach.

Jack Brearley enjoys a ride at the last day of Seaside in the City in the Peace Gardens. Picture Scott Merrylees

The transformation – complete with all the usual fun you would expect to find at the coast – was in place for the last six weeks

And scorching temperatures of more than 30C on a number of days throughout the school summer holidays saw families turn out to join in the fun.

But the event drew to a close on Tuesday after attracting thousands of visitors to the city centre.

Fairground rides, hook-a-duck and the huge pop-up sand pit all proved popular with youngsters over the last six weeks.

Riley Hobart in the sand at the last day of Seaside in the City in the Peace Gardens. Picture Scott Merrylees

Parents were able to kick back and relax in the huge deck chairs before challenging their children to a game of mini-golf.

And one of the most popular attractions this year, given the weather, was the chance to cool off in the Peace Gardens water fountains.

No details have yet been released for next year’s event.