Sheffield butcher’s huge slice of luck as he scoops £150,000 lottery jackpot

A Sheffield butcher plans to invest in a new joint after scooping £150,000 on the lottery.

Sheffield United fan Glyn Sterland, who works at Batty’s Family Butchers on Chesterfield Road, in Woodseats, is already plotting how to spend his winnings after striking the Irish Lotto jackpot.

Irish Lotto winner Glyn Sterland at the Sheffield butchers where he works, with colleagues Ian and Sharon Batty. (pic: Jon Parker Lee)

The 57-year-old father-of-five plans to move out of his rented flat across the road from work and into a place of his own, as well as buying a new car.

Glyn is more used to his more famous twin brother, the former Sheffield Wednesday and England defender Mel Sterland, hogging the headlines.

He wagered just £1 at the Betfred bookmakers opposite the butchers where he has worked for 40 years, using the numbers 10,12, 15, 23 and 29.

Glyn celebrates with workmates and friends (pic: Jon Parker Lee)

Those are the days of the month each of his grown-up children, Rebecca, Lauren, Lynette, Lydia and Ryan, were born – all of whom are set to benefit from his newfound wealth.

He said: “I came home after watching my team Sheffield United with a few cans from ASDA. I was chilled out and happened to check the Lotto results which I had put on a few minutes earlier.

“I couldn’t believe it. I jumped up out of my chair and started screaming at the top of my voice. I didn’t want to upset the neighbours so I went back out to my local working men’s club for a few drinks to celebrate.

Glyn outside the Betfred branch in Woodseats, where he bought his winning ticket, with shop manager Louise Parkin (pic: Jon Parker Lee)

“I have been thinking what you could get with £1 and I suppose a sausage or a marrow bone for your dog. We didn’t always charge for bones, but we had to start because it blunts your blade.”

“I like a bet on football, the horses and of course the Irish Lotto. I’ve stuck with those five numbers for six or seven years.

“My family don’t know yet about my big win but my daughters and son will for sure be getting something when I get round to talking to them, because after all the numbers are their birthdays.

“It really hasn’t all sunk in yet that I have had such an amazing win after so many little ones in the past. You’ve got to have dreams otherwise life is not worth living.

“I live in a rented flat which is opposite the butchers just across the road from Betfred, and it would be handy to have a little house nearby.

“I can afford that now… and a little motor too! I don’t want anything expensive, just something to get me around. As for holidays, I don’t like going abroad, but maybe I will treat myself to a trip somewhere in this country.

“For the time being, I’ve got a week off soon so I can watch the Cheltenham Festival on the telly!”

Glyn is a regular at the Betfred shop, where he is affectionately known by manager Louise Parkin and her staff as ‘pie man’, since he often brings them a free pork pie at the weekend.

Betfred boss Fred Done said: “He’s made mincemeat of my profits, that’s for sure. I’m dying to ‘meat’ this incredibly lucky fella who will maybe shove a few lamb chops my way when I’m passing by.

“Good luck to Glyn who has most certainly brought home the bacon – that’s for sure!”