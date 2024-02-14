Sheffield businessman stars in new '42 under 42' talent list
Johnny Pawlik, aged 39, runs the effective and ethical marketing company Mantra Media plus boutique store Atelier Japan, both based on Arundel Street in the city centre.
The former signed musician has been included in the latest 42 Under 42 list which showcases emerging leaders and is run by Yorkshire Business Insider.
Johnny, who was born on a council estate in the Midlands and launched his first business with university friend Masa Kuno, said: “It was a complete surprise to be included on this prestigious list.
“It is a joy to be recognised in such a wonderful way and to be featured alongside such a number of inspirational individuals.”
Mantra is fuelled by the concept of purpose rather than merely profit and has led various social mobility campaigns.
The team has worked with more than 700 clients around the world, including projects with governments in Japan and businesses in North America.
The 42 Under 42 list said: ‘Mantra’s mission is to deliver compelling communications and data-driven creative marketing services for people who share its values in building a healthier, more conscientious and kinder planet.
“Johnny is a strong advocate for Yorkshire businesses and last year partnered on an event at the House of Lords representing Sheffield and the north.”
Johnny now specialises in international trade, and opened Atelier Japan last summer.
The high-end store is in a 300-year-old former toolmakers’ building and stocks exclusive products from Japanese makers to champion the heritage of making.
A fashion business founder, a top chef and the MD of an engineering company from Yorkshire were also included in the 42 Under 42 list.
The class of 2024 will be celebrated at a dedicated awards evening, which is to take place in Leeds in April.