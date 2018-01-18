Sheffield businessman charged over death of baby

A Sheffield businessman has appeared in court today over the death of a seven-month-old baby boy.

Craig Williams, aged 37, the former director of a Sheffield-based firm which made children's cots and beds, is accused of gross negligence manslaughter following the death of the baby in York, North Yorkshire, on November 3, 2016.

The youngster, who cannot be named for legal reasons, died from 'positional asphyxiation' according to a coroner's report into the death,

Williams, from Park View Road, Kimberworth, Rotherham, was a director of Sheffield-based Playtime Beds Ltd, which manufactured the bed that the baby died in.

Along former colleague Joseph Bruce, 30, of Kimberworth Park Road, Kimberworth, Rotherham, he is also charged with fraud by false representation.

The fraud charge relates to a claim that they falsely claimed a bed supplied to a woman complied with British Standards.

No pleas were entered during their 15 minute hearing at York Magistrates' Court today.

The defendants have been granted bail until their next hearing on February 16.