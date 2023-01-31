Talented Sheffield designers are using their skills to help local business people and boost charity in a special event.

Designers Izzy Hackney and Sandile Somhedlwana at Hydra Creative

The first Design for Donation Day will run on February 21, 2023, and allows entrepreneurs to develop any design project, such as a logo or branding concept, in return for a donation.

It is being organised by the team at Woodseats-based digital agency Hydra Creative, which specialises in bespoke digital solutions, to fundraise for Dementia UK.

Emily Barker, digital marketing executive, said: “The team can’t wait to welcome a variety of business owners and are up for the challenge of tackling any design.

“We thought this was a brilliant way to best use the skills within Hydra to raise money for Dementia UK, which provides Admiral Nurses for families affected by dementia and is our charity of the year in 2023.

“Hopefully we’ll be able to hand over a large donation, as well as helping small business

owners who may not otherwise have access to experienced designers such as ours.”

Businesses or individual business owners can register now for the Design for Donation Day.

They will then be allocated a one hour time slot to visit Hydra, based on Chesterfield Road, on Tuesday February 21 to work one-on-one with one of five designers.

It is also possible for the work to be completed online.

The recommended donation to Dementia UK in return for the hour slot is £50.

Everybody who takes part will receive their digital design assets within 24 hours of their session.