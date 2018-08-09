Sheffield businesses fear being left out of pocket during planned power cut

Business owners fear they will be left out of pocket when an energy company pulls the plug on their power for repair works during trading hours.

Staff from the Northern Powergrid - which distributes electricity in the region - will have to turn off the power to 130 properties in Crosspool to make repairs to a local substation.

The planned power cut will be in place on Friday between 9am and 4.30pm and is expected to affect a number of businesses during trading hours including Roses The Bakers, the Spar shop, a fruit shop, opticians and other stores.

There is now concern among traders that they will lose business as a result of the power outage because they will have to close for the day.

Seuranie Johnstone, managing director of Roses The Bakers, said she asked if any back-up power could be provided but was told this is only supplied for 'medical equipment.'

She also claimed the company said they cannot provide compensation to businesses and denied her request for the work to be undertaken at night or the weekend due to concern about potential complaints from residents.

The bakery boss said: "As one of the business owners here at Roses the Bakers this will have a detrimental effect not only with loss of takings but cuts in staff hours meaning loss of wages.

"We will try to relocate members of staff to other branches but with such short notice rotas have already been set up.

"It is chaotic for our customers too. Many will not know that we have been forced to close for the day.

"We pride ourselves on providing fresh produce to our customers on a daily basis and the way in which Northern Powergrid have handled this is disgraceful."

A Northern Powergrid spokeswoman said: "We contacted local businesses and residents on Tuesday to make them aware of the urgent works required at their local substation to replace equipment.

"To carry out the work safely, we need to temporarily switch off power to around 130 properties in the area from 9am until 4.30pm. Our teams will work as quickly as they can and we will restore power earlier, if possible.

"We understand that any power cut can cause disruption and we'd like to thank our customers, in advance, for their patience whilst we carry out these essential works to ensure the area continues to receive a reliable power supply."

She added anyone affected by the planned power cut will have received written notification at least 48 hours in advance.