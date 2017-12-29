Sheffield business leader rewarded with MBE

Have your say

The founder of a world-renowned Sheffield cutlery firm has been awarded an MBE.

Christopher Paul Hudson, owner of Chimo Sheffield (Manufacturing) Limited, received the gong in the New Year's honours list for "services to exports and investment in Sheffield."

The White Rose Works-based firm was established in the 1980s, uniting together a number of independent Sheffield manufacturers, including one dating back to 1750.

Chimo has won a string of accolades over the years for its high quality cutlery, gallery trays, giftware and merchandise.

The company has in recent years made items to sell in the gift shops at the House of Commons and won the top prize at the 2016 Made in Sheffield Awards.

Mr Hudson has previously been vocal in his support for the Sheffield City Region's £900 devolution deal and was one of 150 businesses leaders who signed a letter earlier this year pleading with council bosses to make the deal happen.