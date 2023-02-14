Sheffield business helping customers with the cost of living and saving the environment at the same time

Bio UK Fuels retails biodeiesel from its Tinsley based depot, having just moved back to Sheffield, its original home, after seven years in Rotherham.

The firm recycles cooking oil from the catering industry and turns it into a renewable fuel suitable for most diesel vehicles.

Using biodiesel helps customers to save money and the environment - a win win for Sheffield residents.

Founded 13 years ago in Sheffield, Bio UK Fuels has been reducing road users costs and emissions for over a decade.

Founded by Martin Simpkins and Tony Reynolds back in 2008, Bio UK Fuels has recycled over five million litres of cooking oil into a environmentally friendly fuel suitable for most diesel vehicles.

Biodiesel is manufactured from used cooking oils.

Bio Uk Fuels collect cooking oil from the catering industry on a national level, servicing many types of business, from schools and hospitals to restaurants and takeaways, anywhere that produces waste cooking oil on a commercial scale.

The oil is then taking back to their depot in Sheffield where it is processed into a renewable fuel, a cheaper alternative to regular mineral based diesel.

Starting in Newhall in Sheffield in 2008, Bio UK Fuels soon out grew the space and looked for bigger premesis in 2015 which took them to Rotherham, just near Magna.

Ever expanding and now with five employees they were soon out growing another premesis.

In 2022 Bio UK Fuels moved back into Sheffield again, into its current home in TinsleyIt is now located on Greasbro Road, just off of Shepcote Lane in Tinsley, where it retails biodiesel and customers can turn up and fill up Monday to Friday.

With the cost of living and the environment being forefront in peoples mind right now, Bio UK Fuels offer the perfect opportunity for diesel drivers to reduce their impact on the environment and help save some cash, proving it doesent have to cost the earth to save the planet.

Biodiesel, when manufactured from used cooking oil can reduce emissions by 74% when compared to normal diesel.

From deep fat fryers to the the fuel tanks of Sheffield, Bio UK Fuels takes a waste product and turns it into a useable, cleaner burning fuel that allows users to directly improve the air quality of the city.With the controversial Clean Air Zone due to take effect in Sheffield in the next couple of weeks, surely Sheffield Council should be doing more to encourage diesel drivers to give this environmentally fuel a go.

Although most drivers are unware, there is currently 7% biodiesel (known as B7) in the regular diesel at normal garage forecourts. Bio UK Fuels sell 100% biodiesel, known in the fuel industry as B100. (B for Biodiesel and 100, indicating 100% Biodiesel).

This means customers can use whatever percentge of biodiesel they want, mixing it with regular diesel.

Some vehicles can run higher ratios of Biodiesel than others, depending on the type of injection system in the vehcile as well as other facors to consider.

The staff at Bio UK Fuels are always available to advise customers about thier vehicle and its suitability to biodiesel and what ratios you should be running on.

Biodiesel is on average 10p to 20p cheaper that normal diesel per litre, saving some consumers thousands of pounds over a year.

With diesel prices near record highs and getting car drivers revved up, having the chance to save some pennies is great news for Sheffield folk right now.

The cost of living crisis and the environment came out as the top two concerns of the public in a recent survey by The World Economic Forum (WEF).

Bio UK Fuels directly address both concerns, reducing emissions and reducing costs for their customers.

Bio UK fuels continues to go from strength to strength, an asset to the Sheffield 'Green' business community.

Director Martin Simpkins said: "It has been a tough few years for a lot of businesses, being dependent on the catering industry, we were massively effected by the pandenmic.

"We are glad to come out the other side with the business still intact.

"With the move back into Sheffield last year, its been an interesting and hectic couple of years.

"We are very please to be back in Sheffield, where we started out.

"We have also started a new business next door, partnering with some experienced technicians, we have opened a mechanics garage servicing all vehicles in Sheffield, called Red Smoke Automotive Centre.