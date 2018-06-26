Sheffield buses diverted due to burst water main

Some buses are being diverted this morning in Sheffield due to a burst water main.

It is believed the problem is in Barnsley Road, Longley.

Bus company First said service number 20 is being re-routed along Firshill Crescent and Shirecliffe Road before picking up the normal route again from Herries Road and Moonshine Lane.

