Sheffield bus service diverted due to badly parked cars
A Sheffield bus service is being diverted this afternoon, due to an obstruction caused by badly parked cars.
By Sarah Marshall
Saturday, 10 August, 2019, 15:39
The diversion is in place in the Walkley area of the city, due to badly parked cars on Carr Road preventing buses from passing.
Stagecoach’s 31 bus service is being diverted as a result.
A spokesman for Stagecoach said on Twitter: “Service 31 Diverting Via Walkley Road Due To Parked Cars On Carr Road sorry for any inconvenience.”